Four years ago, Aamir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari and the team gifted a blockbuster to Bollywood in the form of Dangal. It was a much-needed boost to box office business after a plight of demonetization after effects. During the period of crisis, theatre owners were in a huge need for something that would change their fortune and yes, the wrestling-drama just did that.

In 2016, there was not so developed scene of UPI and all such stuff, henceforth, people were busy in a queue and withdrawing money for their livelihood. During such a hardship, the cinema business saw a downfall until Nitesh Tiwari directorial change the entire game.

As we all know, not only did Dangal turn out to be a blockbuster but it’s collection went above 380 crores mark. It was nothing sort of a miracle for the makers including Aamir Khan and theatre owners. There’s one interesting anecdote we would like to share with you, where two theatre owners wrote a letter to Aamir for reviving their dead business.

Theatre owners from Raigarh (Chattisgarh) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) congratulated and thanked Aamir Khan through a letter. They stated how the movie earned profits for their cinema halls. The letters which we are talking about, are going viral on the internet on Dangal’s 4th anniversary. Take a look below.

Small single screen owners wrote letters to thank Aamir Khan for #Dangal that saved them from a brink of disaster after currency demonetisation 4YRS OF BIGGEST GROSSER DANGAL pic.twitter.com/prKcTqFhDP — ✧ ʍɑհɑѵíɾ ✧ (@Mahavir_Aamir) December 22, 2020

Apart from Aamir, the movie features Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana and Girish Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, in one of recent box office pieces, we revealed how Aamir is a real Baazigar of December box office. Apart from Aamir and his December mania, we also took a look at the scorecard of other superstars for the same month. The figures comprised of movies released during the current decade (2011-2020).

Speaking of Aamir, he has a cumulative collection of 1007.14 crores to his credit and is the biggest grossing star of December month. His list includes Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores), PK (339.50 crores) and Dangal (387.39 crores).

