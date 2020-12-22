Christmas is around the corner and if you still haven’t decided on a present to give your best friend, don’t worry, we are here to help you. Today, we are going to decode some of the best celebrity makeup and skincare brands including Katrina Kaif and Lisa Haydon’s to choose from, for your BFF.

In fact, if you’re someone’s secret Santa and still haven’t decided or confused about what to give the other person, you can take an idea too.

Actresses like Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone and Lara Dutta have their own skincare and beauty brand available online. They have a wide range of products to choose from and your BFF will be thanking you for introducing these brands and products in their lives.

Katrina Kaif – Kay Beauty

I’m personally a fan of Kay Beauty. The entire collection has a wide range of lipsticks, eyeliners, blush, eye shadows and nail paints. What’s so special about this beauty brand is that it’s affordable and is made with the best products. It’s so gentle and will suit all skin types.

Masaba X Nykaa

Masaba has a crazy vibrant range for all women out there in collaboration with Nykaa. From lipsticks to nail paints to perfumes, you can give your girlfriends anything and everything from her collection and they’ll love it. Take my word for it!

Manish Malhotra – MyGlamm

Manish Malhotra’s MyGlamm collection is a combination of authenticity with style. From a wide range of lipsticks to eye shadows, your girlfriends will really thank you for introducing this beauty brand in their lives.

Lara Dutta – Arias

Lara’s Arias skincare range is nothing short of a blessing. The entire collection consists of gentle face washes to creams to scrub range and it’s so easy on the pocket that you can literally order so many products under just 1k. What’s the best thing about it is that the results are wonderful too.

Sunny Leone – Star Struck

Sunny Leone’s makeup range is as bold and fierce as her. With a wide variety of colours in lipsticks to nail paints to eye kohls, this brand is a real game-changer. It’s really economical on the pocket too.

Tell us which beauty or skincare gift you are going to give your BFF this Christmas from the above-mentioned list.

