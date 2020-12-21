As Audrey Hepburn rightly said, “Elegance is the only beauty that never fades”. We would all agree to that. Besides actresses from across the world, we often look up to fashion vloggers/bloggers on Instagram. Today we are going to talk about the 5 female fashion vloggers whose content looks straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie.

You know the best part about following these vloggers apart from their fashion content is that you get to know a lot about local brands.

These fashion vloggers are the reason we know what and where to source it out from. A lot of us still can’t afford luxury brands, but these 5 women on Instagram including Roshni Bhatia, Komal Pandey and Kritika Khurana will tell you how to achieve that fashion pro max level with minimum resources available.

Take a look:

Roshni Bhatia

This mommy is hands down the most stylish mother I’ve come across in my life. And not just her content but also her feed is so positive and chic that there’s no way you wouldn’t follow her on Instagram.

Roshni is better known by her Instagram handle which is ‘thechiquefactor” and has over 463k followers on the same. What is so unique about her content is this diva styling her Indian looks. This woman knows more than 100 ways to style a saree. Isn’t that enough to convince you to follow her yet? Haha, kidding. Whenever you’ve any doubt regarding styling your Indian wear, you know whose profile to check out now and thank me later!

Komal Pandey

Komal’s account is one account on Instagram which always gives me these vintage vibes. From her outfits to styling to putting them out for her fans, this one does it like a true fashion icon.

From pairing a simple shirt with the most amazing accessories to styling it with a totally different sass, there’s no way you can go wrong with her advice. Komal Pandey is one of the boldest yet fearless vloggers on Instagram and pairs the most unimaginable accessories with her outfits. The 25-year-old has over 1 million followers on Instagram. So, if you’re looking for fashion inspiration, you know which account you need to check out now.

Kritika Khurana

This Punjabi beauty has created a niche for herself on Instagram with her unique way of styling outfits. Kritika was probably the very first Indian female vloggers to start featuring this kind of content on her Instagram feed and which is what gained her massive popularity on the photo-sharing site.

This fashionmonger has over 1 million followers on Instagram and is popularly known by the name of ‘thatbohogirl’. From frills to fringes, this girl will tell you to style your outfits in the most bohemian yet chic way.

Santoshi Shetty

Santoshi is one of those fashion vloggers whose content speaks volume for her. From aesthetic backgrounds to peppy looks, this beach bum’s content is a treat to watch.

Santoshi Shetty loves to play with bold colours and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. And while you’re at it, you can also take some fitness inspiration from this health freak. She has over 730k followers on Instagram and if you need some bold styling tips, you know which account you need to look up to now.

Aakriti Rana

Aakriti’s feed is one of the girliest and pinkest feed out there (obviously in a good way). It’s not difficult to guess that her favourite colour is white, so if you are a fan of bright colour, her content is the best to take inspiration from.

Why I love her content is because she can style a plain t-shirt in the most amazing way without even putting in so much effort.

All these vloggers are so unique with the kind of content they put out for their fans but one thing that unites them all is – the sheer brilliance of the topic. They all make it look so effortless that even a person like me who barely has any knowledge of fashion or styling can dress like a pro and thanks to all these ladies!

They all remind me of some or the other Audrey Hepburn movies. Tell us who is your favourite fashion bloggers from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

