Tamannaah Bhatia is an actress who has made a place for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries based on her immense talent. While the actress is well known for her roles as Avanthika (the Baahubali movies), Devi/Ruby (Devi) and more, there is no doubt the actress can rock any and every look.

Advertisement

Today, as the actress celebrates her 31st birthday, we take a look at the many times she rocked gown, sarees and a lot more. Also, scroll till the very end to see how she rocked an everyday bedroom item and made it into a style statement.

Advertisement

Black & White T-Shirt, High-Slit Dress

The outfit is as complicated as the title for it. Worn for her episode on Samantha Prabhu’s Sam Jam, Tamannaah Bhatia donned a Namrata Joshipura black high-slit gown with a white t-shirt style top below it. The actress styled the look with no visible jewellery, minimal makeup and a ponytail with a centre parting. Her strappy silver heels were the perfect shoes to complete her look.

Multi-Layered Red Frill Gown

For the official press meet of her upcoming Telugu film ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam,’ Tamannaah Bhatia wore a red layered-frill dress with a deep neck and puffed sleeves. The actress accessorized the look with triangular Malabar Gold And Diamonds earrings. She completed the look with minimal and flawless makeup, and a side parting hairdo tucked behind her ears.

Purple Sequins Saree

Any Indian looks stunning in a saree, and that’s precisely how Tamannaah Bhatia looked in this purple sequins saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired the saree with a gorgeous pearl choker from Manish Malhotra jewellery. The simple pulled back hairdo with simple makeup took the look notches higher.

Stripped Sheer Saree

Another time Tamannaah Bhatia set some serious fashion goals in a saree was when she wore this Amit Aggarwal creation a close friend’s wedding ceremony. While the pattern on the saree accents her curves, her statement neckpiece and ring steal the show. The makeup and hairdo help in keeping the focus on the outfit and accessories.

Checked Pantsuit

When we think of wearing something with these big checks on it, we look like a table cloth but not Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress pulled off this black & white shahin MannaN check pant and jacket with a pink bustier like a pro. That 1000W smile, carefree hair, chic makeup and heels from Zara were what made the look even better.

Purple Pantsuit

It seems like purple is Tamannaah’s favourite colour! The actress rocked Zara India purple pantsuit like a pro. And when we say purple, we mean complete from neck to heels. What’s the impress of the way the actress carried the look is that despite being overpowered by the colour she still managed to rock it – not all can pull it off, trust me. The best part of the ensemble according to me in the blouse and the neck it sported. It’s WOW!

Blue Shimmery Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia wore this light/sky blue Santa and Vanda creation looks gorgeous. The dress, which generally would add volume to your hips because of it high-low frills, helped to make her curves more prominent and we love it. Those Steve Madden heels with smokey eyes and a loose waves hairdo make this look ethereal.

Special Mention – The Pillow Dress

You read it right. The actress took part in the #QuarantinePillowChallenge at the start of the lockdown and looked drop-dead gorgeous in this look created with a white pillow, black belt and blood-red stiletto pumps. Don’t you just love it!

Happy Birthday, Tamannaah!

Which is your favourite Tamaannah Bhatia look? Also, let us know your thought on this fashionista’s style

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: It’s A Wrap For Yash & Sanjay Dutt’s Highly Awaited Film, Prashanth Neel Calls It “Exhausting Yet Fulfilling”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube