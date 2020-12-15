Is there any girl who does not like dressing up? If not dressing up, every girl at least loves to put her best foot forward, especially during festivals. And, it is that time of the year again where everything is merry, and everything is fancy! It is almost Christmas 2020, and we bet you have already started planning about how to celebrate it?

Well, we know this year was a bit tough on all of us. Hence it becomes all the more important to end it on a good note. And, in case you are wondering what outfit to wear on that day, then worry not. We have got you covered. From an intimate Christmas dinner with your partner to a funky Christmas party with your friends, Koimoi brings you a list of top 5 Christmas outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood actresses, which will surely get you going on that day.

1. Dress To Impress For An Intimate Christmas Dinner With Your Partner Ft. Janhvi Kapoor

Girls, if you are wondering how to make your partners Christmas 2020 a merry one, then the best and the easiest thing you can do is dress so that he cannot take his eyes off you. For that, we have got Janhvi Kapoor’s simple yet s*xy attire for you.

This bottle green satin dress with a plunging neckline is the perfect pick for a date night with your partner. Janhvi elevated her slinky dress with a layered gold necklaces, and a pair of gold hoop earrings. We are sure that you will never go wrong with this one for your perfect night.

2. Go Blingy For A Funky Christmas Night Out With Friends Ft. Katrina Kaif

A night out with friends means a night full of craziness and wilderness. You wouldn’t, and we say, shouldn’t keep it simple for this crazy fun-filled night. Take that extra step to bring in the punk and boldness in yourself. And, for that, we would want you to take cues from Katrina.

This silver sequined dress will do the talking for you on this Christmas and will make heads turn for sure.

3. Simple Yet Classy For A Family Affair Christmas Lunch Ft. Alia Bhatt

We all do not want to go over the top when it comes to family get-togethers. There are certain things we all have to keep in mind when dressing for such family events, and well, we absolutely understand that. Hence, we have Alia’s all covered up white blazer dress to make you an instant favourite amongst everyone in your family.

4. Keeping Your Winter Needs In Mind Without Compromising On Fashion Ft. Deepika Padukone

We understand that it can be quite tricky to look fashionable while you are covered under layers of clothes to protect you from the cold weather. But what if we show you the trendiest and perfect outfit for your Christmas 2020 party? Well, have a look at Deepika Padukone’s attire.

Leather pants can never go wrong when you want to put your stylish foot forward, and it will keep you warm. A win-win situation for you, right?

