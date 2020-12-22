Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has started shooting his next series titled Anamika, starring Sunny Leone.

“Due to lockdown, the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work,” Bhatt said.

He added: “We have just started shooting with Sunny Leone and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will have a delite to watch Sunny doing a blend of martial arts with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project.”

Anamika is a Gun-Fu action series with 10 episodes. Sunny Leone will be seen in an action avatar as never before. The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by end of the year.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt and set to release on MX Player.

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful, that is sure to even make December as hot as May.

In the picture, Sunny is seen wearing a fitted white and black embellished gown with a thigh slit. The outfit accentuates her svelte figure and leaves her fans asking for more.

Sunny Leone, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for Koka Kola. The film is a horror-comedy. Besides this, she is also gearing up for a fiction web series and is also busy with the 13th season of Splitsvilla.

She will also be seen as a dancer in the upcoming historical film, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. The film, set between 1795 and 1818, also features Arjun Rampal as a Mahar warrior.

