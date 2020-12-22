Namaste Darshako! Does this remind you of Sara Ali Khan now? You all must be wondering what has happened to me? Well, today I am here to talk about certain signature style videos of Bollywood celebrities that have become so popular over time on Instagram. And by now you must have guessed the other signature styles of certain celebs too, right?

Anyway, from Kartik Aryan’s Koki Puchega to Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday Binge, we have listed down 4 such signature styles of actors that have all our hearts! Without wasting further time, continue reading further.

Namaste Darshako – Sara Ali Khan

Who wouldn’t like watching a young and pretty actress taking us places through her Instagram posts? Well, Sara has all our attention the moment she says ‘Namaste Darshako’. The hilarious one-liners and her ‘shudh’ Hindi in these videos definitely became a winner amongst all her fans, and now her ‘Namaste Darshako’ segments have become way too popular even amongst big celebrities like Akshay Kumar who recently featured in one of her videos. Well, full marks to Sara’s efforts for trying to rhyme her sentences, even though Akki found it pathetic…hahaha!

Koki Puchega – Kartik Aaryan

The inner journalist of Kartik was born during this lockdown to entertain all of us through his Instagram posts. The new segment which he started was called Koki Puchega. Koki is his pet name, and we absolutely adore that. The actor started this segment to update all his fans about the ongoing news during the lockdown period, and slowly and steadily, we all became used to Koki and his unique way of giving out the news. We also saw Barkha Dutt being interviewed by the man himself. Well, if not an actor, we surely know what Kartik would have been.

Toodles -Karan Johar

I cannot say about others, but for me, KJo’s toodles videos have been an absolute laugh riot. There is not a single person who would not laugh after watching these Instagram videos. Earlier these videos used to feature Malaika Arora and Kiran Kher, but after the lockdown began, Roohi and Yash became regular spotting. We have to admit that these cuties have their dad’s sense of humour, guess it runs in the genes. Ok, now you enjoy the video below, toodles!

Sunday Binge – Shilpa Shetty

I think most of us get to binge on some amazing looking dishes through Shilpa’s Sunday binge Instagram videos. The fact that she eats like there is no tomorrow on Sunday’s gives me some kind of guilty pleasure that even I can eat so much and stay fit like her. And of course, the fact that food has always been my weakness, her Sunday binge videos are something I look forward to every weekend.

Which actor’s videos do you enjoy the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Toodles!

