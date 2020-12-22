In a very recent turn of events, the Mumbai Police has raided the Dragon Fly club in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday at 2:30 Am. It is said that they arrested singer Guru Randhawa, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Suresh Raina for breaking the rules and norms instructed by the government referring to the pandemic. Reports also say that Badshah was also present during the raid and below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Dragon Fly Club is situated in Mumbai’s plush JW Marriott Hotel. As per the early reports, the police after their raid, the police took action against 34 people in all. Out of which half belonged to Delhi and some to Punjab. A lot of them have taken early flights back to their hometown.

As per the report in Pune Times, Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina were arrested under Section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act. The tabloid further also states that Randhawa and Raina walked out from jail with bail. As per reports, all the guilty people were booked with notice CrPC 41(a)(1).

The reports also add that the attendees also. Included Badshah alongside Guru Randhawa and others, and sneaked out from the back door just when the raid happened. The official statement from the Mumbai Police read, “offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask.”

None of the above mentioned celebrities have yet denied or accepted the news. Meanwhile, Mumbai is all set to witness night curfew yet again due to the pandemic scare.

