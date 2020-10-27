Even though actor Hrithik Roshan is no longer with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, the duo share a relationship many exes crave. In fact, Hrithik took to social media and commented on Sussanne’s bright birthday look shared on Instagram.

Sussanne turned a year older on Monday, October 26, and shared a picture of herself while speaking about her journey in life.

Sharing a picture where she dons a yellow ensemble, Sussanne Khan wrote on Instagram, “Thank you dear Life for giving me the best of chances, the best of grace, the best of guidance and most importantly the best of humans that surround me with their love. My sunshine ochre birthday dress is from our very own @thelabellife. This birthday I have the most grateful heart for all that the universe has blessed me with.”

Sussanne Khan’s post continued reading, “Work with your heart, to give back to the people around you, think with kindness and nothing will stop you from manifesting your path,” she had added, using hashtags: #kindessisasuperpower #ilovemybirthday and #happyheart.

In the comments section of Sussanne’s post, her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan has dropped a few comments. He wished her ‘happy birthday’ in a comment. In another comment he wrote, “Love it.” This was followed by a 100 sign emoji, referring to Sussanne’s look. She then sent out hugs to him along with a heart emoji.

Their Insta conversation is catching the attention of all. Earlier this year, Sussanne Khan had moved in to live with Hrithik Roshan during the lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In April, Hrithik penned a lengthy “thank you” note for Sussanne. He shared, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”

