Rasika Dugal On Reusing Clothes: "I Don't Buy Things That I Can't Reuse Often Enough"

Rasika Dugal has undoubtedly impressed us with her performances in films like Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Hamid, Lootcase and more. Well, the actress has an off-screen character that is sure to make you proud of her too.

Rasika is one of the few rare celebrities who does not shy away from admitting that she reuses clothes. Read on to know what the actress has to say about it below.

Rasika Dugal said, “I don’t buy things that I can’t reuse often enough. I get attached to the comfort of the few things I have. So, reusing clothes is a part of my personality. That’s one side of sustainability that comes easily to me.”

Rasika Dugal thinks it’s a great idea to wear the same thing in a different way. Encouraging it she added, “I encourage people to do that and be conscious of the products that they are buying.”

The Aurangzeb actress recently graced the virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020. The interesting dress code was a piece from the attendees’ wardrobe that is special to them. As sustainability was the message of the event, Rasika wore an organza silk saree that has been in her family for 45 years.

Recalling memories of the saree, Rasika Dugal said, “This is a very special saree because it has been in my family for 45 years. It was gifted to my mother by my grandmother on her wedding day. I wanted to keep the tradition going, so I wore it on my wedding day, which was ten years ago. I am wearing it for the first time after that. I am so happy to have the opportunity to wear it again and to have it as part of my wardrobe along with the many memories that it comes with.”

On the work front, Rasika Dugal was recently seen in Mirzapur 2. The actress essays the role of a bold character in the show and is receiving applauds for the same. During a virtual panel discussion at the India Film Project festival, Rasika addressed the cheap remarks she receives from some viewers. She said, “We live in a misogynistic society, this was bound to happen.”

