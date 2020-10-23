Mirzapur 2: Rasika Dugal AKA Beena Tripathi Opens Up On Disgusting Comments; Says, "They're Extremely Se*ual"

Mirzapur 2 is finally out and the entire country is going gaga over it. From Chai stall to social media, the hype is real for the show. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and others in key roles, the show is garnering highly positive reviews so far.

Advertisement

The show is making noise for its raw content and just like the first season, Rasika’s bold character too is receiving applauds. But, there’s a section of viewers who went too far by making some cheap comments on the actress. She recently addressed such disgusting remarks.

Advertisement

During a virtual panel discussion at the ongoing India Film Project festival, Rasika Dugal addressed cheap remarks from some viewers. She said, “I’ve got a myriad of comments for ”Mirzapur”. They’re extremely se*ual, it’s not fun. Sometimes it does make me conscious. I tell myself ‘Of course, what was I thinking. We live in a misogynistic society, this was bound to happen’.”

“Sometimes when I put out a post, I start thinking of the comments. It does have that effect. If I put up a fun caption about Beena Tripathi, I start imagining those heavily misogynistic comments that will come after that…” Rasika Dugal added.

Meanwhile, amid the fan frenzy of Mirzapur 2, the latest reports state that the thriller-series is going to have a third franchise. As per reports, the budget of the season 2 was double than that of season 1. In fact, all the actors in the sequel were also paid double the amount. Now, with the third instalment, things are going to climb another notch higher.

A source close to SpotboyE confirms the budget angle as, “Every principal actor has been paid nearly double of what he got in the first season. Characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna(played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharmaa) are more popular than large-screen heroes in high-budget action films.”

Furthermore, the report states that Mirzapur was made on a budget of 12 crores. The sequel witnessed an investment of whopping 60 crores. Now, the third season which is on the cards will see a hike of at least 30%. This means season 3 would be made on a budget of around 78 crores. It seems the makers are now confident of their audience and wants to ensure that they provide them with the best possible experience.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar TEASES Fans With Another Surprise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube