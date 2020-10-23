Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutta's Twins Enjoy Another Birthday Bash In Dubai; Actor Joins Via Video Call

Sanjay Dutt recently shared good news for his fans and well-wishers that he came out victorious after being diagnosed with lung cancer, on the account of his children’s 10th birthday. Maanyata had also shared a glimpse of their birthday celebration on Wednesday. Now It seems Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday celebrations were not limited to just one day.

Maanayata threw yet another grand birthday party for the kids in Dubai while Sanjay is in Mumbai for his cancer treatment. She also shared several pictures from the birthday party, wherein the twins can be seen cutting their birthday cakes in a living room. Party decorations with balloons, flowers and goodies can be seen adding to the mood of the birthday party.

Shahraan was seen sporting a tee and trousers, while Iqra was in a golden dress. Maanayata also shared pictures of two cake, wherein ‘Happy Birthday Twins’ and ‘Happy Birthday Iqra Shahraan’ was written on them.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Earlier, she had also shared a picture of Sanjay talking to the kids on a video call.

Sanjay Dutt had previously chosen Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday to reveal that he had recovered from cancer. He released a statement on the same that reads, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can — the health and well-being of our family.”

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” the 61-year-old actor added.

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

The actor had announced in July end that he is taking a break from work for medical treatment. Previously, he was admitted to the hospital for breathing issues. Later, it was reported that the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer which left several fans worried. Now that the actor has revealed that he has defeated the disease, his loyal fans are elated about it.

