Sanjay Dutt Has A BIG UPDATE For His Fans, He Is Cancer Free Now

Just a few days back, Sanjay Dutt shared with his fans through a video that he will beat cancer. To the treat of his lovers, Baba announced that he is all set to get back on the sets of KGF 2 and is growing beard for his character.

Advertisement

He said in the video, “Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon,”

Advertisement

“I am growing this for KGF. I had shaved, but I need it for my look in KGF, which we are starting in November. I am happy to be back on the sets again.” he said while talking about KGF.

Now Sanjay Dutt has announced an even bigger update as he has declared that he has beaten cancer. The actor took to Twitter and shared a note in which he said that he is grateful to all his fans, well-wishers and doctors. The note read as saying, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.”

The note further added, “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

Sanjay Dutt concluded the note by saying, “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.”

Isn’t that amazing news? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Hamari Wali Good News’ Juhi Parmar: “Misconception That TV Has Only Regressive Shows”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube