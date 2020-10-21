Swara Bhasker Clarifies The "Why Do Women Love Creeps?" Comment On Her 25 Years Of DDLJ Post

Love was in the air yesterday as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned 25. Just like all of us Swara Bhasker also celebrated the silver jubilee of the film, but a user reminded her of the glaring flaws that SRK‘s character Raj had. Swara was quick to acknowledge them, and here is everything that she had to say about the same.

Advertisement

Swara took to her Twitter handle to express her love and happiness as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned 25 yesterday. She shared a few screenshots from the film and wrote, “Find a guy who looks at you the way Raj looks at Simran!!!! #DDLJ25.” The tweet garnered a lot of love.

Advertisement

Amid this, a Twitter user reminded Swara Bhasker of all the wrong traits that Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj Malhotra had. He noted down pointers. Concluded his tweet calling the character a creep and asking why do women fall for such men in the first place.

In his tweet, the Twitter user wrote, “Raj does the following to Simran: 1. Lie that he raped her as a joke. 2. Tears her clothes in public (accidentally, but who pulls a woman by the back of her dress anyway?). 3. Forces her to dance, and in the process gropes her and feels up her bare back. Why do women love creeps?”

Sadly u r are right.. I mean abt what all Raj does.. This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic. And we all are influenced by it – sometimes in the form of nostalgia & sometimes despite our own best intent. We all need to learn & change :) :) https://t.co/LTXIDMz3NP — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 20, 2020

The tweet did reach Swara Bhasker who decided to reply to the user. She acknowledged the fact that there are problems. Swara said how it is the magic of Bollywood that it romanticises stalking too. And we as the audience also get influenced by it.

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Sadly u r are right.. I mean abt what all Raj does.. This is precisely the power of #Bollywood right? It makes stalking seem romantic. And we all are influenced by it – sometimes in the form of nostalgia & sometimes despite our own best intent. We all need to learn & change :) :).”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge went on to be a cult and is an epitome of romantic drama for Bollywood till date. What are your thoughts on Swara Bhasker’s tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Brother Sohail Khan Is A Proud Owner Of A Franchisee In Lanka Premier League

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube