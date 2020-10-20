Do you still remember when the last time you watched Shah Rukh Khan on the screen (apart from the ads, ofcourse) was? It was back in 2018, depending on whether or you watched his last film Zero. He’s back on-screen, and probably in a look never seen before.

Advertisement

The KKR Fan anthem performed and composed by Badshah features the fan themselves alongside, KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan, bringing to life the hysteria and frenzy that is witnessed during the KKR matches.

Advertisement

Amid all the rumours of watching Shah Rukh Khan in films directed by Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Anand, we finally saw him performing in an anthem made for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

With social distancing norms in place this IPL, the enthusiasm, energy and support of the fans is being missed immensely. The fan anthem is a celebration of the bond that the KKR team and its fans have shared over the years. The catchphrase of the anthem, ‘LAPHAO’ in Bengali means to JUMP and signifies the cheering of the fans, especially in their absence.

The video has a rap by Badshah, and no Shah doesn’t lip-sync any lines. But he has a dhamaakedar entry along reciting some inspirational lines in his trademarked King Khan style.

The KKR fan anthem was announced today, during a fun virtual chat between the KKR players, and Shah Rukh Khan in the presence of the fans, the anthem was then launched by the fans themselves on social media. Thousands of KKR fans turned up for the virtual event to launch the anthem and cheer for KKR!

Commenting on the Fan anthem, Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Owner KKR, says, “I have been attending the matches, and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today, and we hope to keep making our fans proud”.

Commenting on the launch of the fan anthem, Eoin Morgan, KKR captain, said, “It was heart-warming to see so many KKR fans turn up for the virtual event and launch the fan anthem. The fans have been sorely missed, and their support is irreplaceable. The KKR fan anthem is our way of honouring our fans while capturing their sentiments. We want to convey our love to the fans across the country in a special way and this anthem is dedicated to them, for the KKR team they truly are “Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai”.

Shah Rukh Khan fans, here’s where you can watch the fan anthem:

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube