Neha Kakkar REACTS To Viral Memes On Her: “Memes Bante Hi Famous Personalities Ke Hai”

Neha Kakkar is currently enjoying the time of her life. After creating a lot of noise over romance with Himansh Kohli and Aditya Narayan, the Indian Idol judge has finally moved on. She’s dating singer, Rohanpreet Singh. Just not that, the couple is reportedly planning to get married on October 26.

While time and again Neha grabs the eyeballs, what is inevitable are the memes. Previously, when Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda mocked the Coca Cola singer’s height on their show, that led to a plethora of memes on social media as well. And that just remains one instance amongst many others.

But it seems Neha Kakkar has made peace with it all. The beauty took to her Instagram story last night and mentioned how she has started believing that creating memes is also a ‘job’ of individuals. Furthermore, she mentioned how memes are made of only known personalities, so there’s no harm.

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram story and wrote, “For all the #meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So… It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in their life which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them happiness, let them be!”

She continued with another message that read, “And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hai. So if I am in this field where I have got fame, I have to accept all this and let them be happy! God bless everyone. Stay happy! Bus kisika dil mat dukhana yaar (folded hands).”

Well, clearly, Neha Kakkar has made her peace will all the social media jokes.

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan recently confirmed Neha’s wedding. For long, fans were wondering if the marriage rumours are true or this is just another stint. The entire speculation rose as she also announced the release of her wedding song, ‘Nehu Da Vyaah’ on October 21.

