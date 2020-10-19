Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani Make A HIT Pair From Chandigarh To Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Kiara Advani has created a storm on social media with the release of her latest song Burj Khalifa from Laxmmi Bomb. The young actress is trending at #1 on Twitter and the song is trending at #1 on YouTube. After the success of Chandigarh Mein, now Kiara and Akshay Kumar are recreating the same chartbuster magic with Burj Khalifa.

Last year’s blockbuster film, Good Newwz, witnessed Akshay, Kiara and Diljit Dosanjh grooving to the peppy beats of Chandigarh Mein. Now the Laxmmi Bomb duo is rocking yet again to the foot-tapping music of Burj Khalifa.

In just a few hours, Burj Khalifa has been winning the hearts of the audience being touted as the party anthem of the year.

Featuring the crackling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the song is high on glam quotient with dazzling looks of Kiara Advani and dapper avatar of Akshay Kumar.

Social media is ablaze with appreciation for the diverse and distinct fashion choices of the stylish star Kiara Advani. The actress who sports multiple looks has impressed the fashion police with her every choice.

Laxmmi Bomb has been receiving immense love ever since the trailer of the film released. Ajay Devgn praising the trailer wrote on Twitter, “I’ve seen the Laxmmi Bomb trailer a couple of times. Must say, it’s truly entertaining. Akki has nailed the various avatars. Looking forward to November 9.”

Aamir Khan too showed his love for the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starter by tweeting, “Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone.”

Disney+ Hotstar presents, Laxmmi Bomb, produced by A Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment. The film is set to premiere on November 9 on the OTT platform.

