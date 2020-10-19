Ludo Trailer: Aamir Khan LOVED It So Much That He Made This Special Request To Anurag Basu

On Monday, October 19, the makers of Netflix upcoming dark comedy, Ludo, released the much-awaited trailer. Netizens have fallen in love with the 2 minutes 40-second odd video and have been raving about the same on social media. Joining them is Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

The actor recently took to Twitter and shared his love for the film and its maker Anurag Basu. Aamir also asked the director to hold a special virtual screening for the industry. Sharing a picture on his official Twitter handle, Aamir tweet’s had the entire team tagged and the hashtag, #LudoOnNetflix and the trailer link.

While the tweet didn’t have much in it, the picture posted with it was filled with love. Aamir Khan wrote in the picture, “What a trailer !!! Basu, hats off ! Congratulations to the entire team! Can’t wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don’t you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues ;-) ? Love. a.”

Talking about the trailer of Ludo, the almost three minutes video features Abhishek Bachchan kidnapping a small girl for the first time in his life and Rajkummar Rao helping his longtime crush break her husband out of jail. It also shows Pankaj Tripathi as a mafia boss, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra are hatching a plan together and Rohit Suresh Saraf drying cash on a frying pan.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. Ludo was scheduled to hit theatres in April this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus breakout. The film will release on Netflix on November 19, 2020. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar. Check out the trailer here in case you missed it.

How excited are you for Ludo? Let us know in the comments below.

