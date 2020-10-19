Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid NOT A Part Of Neeraj Pandey’s Film Because Of Not Clearing The Audition?

Aamir Khan has been very particular about his son’s Junaid Khan‘s career choices. He has always maintained the stand of him having the liberty to follow his passion. There were reports that he’ll be soon making his Bollywood debut with a Neeraj Pandey film, but it seems there’s a bit of rocky road ahead of him, which he surely will cross very soon.

The reports stated that Junaid would be seen in the Hindi remake of an acclaimed Malayalam film Ishq, which was led by Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal. Now, the latest reports coming in indicate otherwise.

A source close to Hindustan Times, reveals, “Contrary to the rumours, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid will not be making his film debut with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. He did audition for the role, but he did not get selected.”

The source also adds, “Junaid, on his own has been meeting with a lot of casting directors and giving multiple auditions for films, but he hasn’t got anything still. He has been doing theatre for over 3 years.”

Recently, Aamir Khan was all praise for the trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release.

“Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir tweeted on Thursday. Replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar expressed that Aamir’s encouragement means a lot in these “heavy times”.

“Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend,” tweeted Akshay. The superstar used the hashtag #MenSupportingMen in his tweet while replying to Aamir Khan.

