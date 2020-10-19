Actor Varun Dhawan made his big Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar’s teen drama Student of the Year. The actor, who since then had shown his acting talent in many films celebrates his eight anniversary in the industry

Celebrating this special occasion, Varun took to Twitter and wrote a special note to thank his fans for their support on completing eight years in Bollywood.

“It’s been eight years since this journey began between me and you. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love,” Varun Dhawan tweeted along with several moments with fans, press tours and promotions.

When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe love Varun. pic.twitter.com/PyIcgGiQsq — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

“When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe,” he added.

Varun Dhawan, the son of Bollywood director David Dhawan, entered the Bollywood industry alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Before making his debut as an actor, he worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan.

From playing a smalltown boy in Badrinath Ki Dulhania to being a dancing star in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3, from his intense roles in Badlapur and October to fun films like Dilwale, Dishoom, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, Varun has showcased himself as a Bollywood package in many roles.

Varun Dhawan will soon be seen on-screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No. 1. The film will be directed by his father David Dhawan and is slated for an OTT release.

