Dinesh Vijan and his team are all geared up for their next untitled movie starring RajKummar Rao & Kriti Sanon. The movie is all set to go on floors on 30th October with the key cast in Chandigarh.

Along with Rajkummar and Kriti, the film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles.

A source close to the development shares, “We are all extremely excited about the upcoming project. According to our plan & schedule, the shooting will start on time. The whole crew will leave on 23rd of October and we will begin with the shoot on 30th October in Chandigarh”. We are excited about the pairing of Kriti Sanon & RajKummar Rao, what about you?

With the talented star cast and under the direction of Abhishek Jain, the makers will announce the title of the film soon.

On the work front, RajKummar Rao is going to be seen in the 2021 film Badhaai Ho sequel in which he will be starred opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and will be out in January 2021.

Also, today the trailer of the film Ludo released which has an ensemble star-cast including RajKummar. Fans just cannot keep their calm after the release of the trailer. And now, with this fresh announcement, it looks like this is the year for RajKummar.

