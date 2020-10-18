Angoor Remake: THIS Fukrey Actor Defeats Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana To Reprise Deven Sharma In Rohit Shetty’s Film?

Way before Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express happened, Angoor remake was in the news. The duo was supposed to collaborate for the big project but it went on a back burner. Lately, the remake is very much on with reportedly Ranveer Singh taking the charge.

Yes, Ranveer Singh will be playing Sanjeev Kumar role. He’ll be playing the double role for the first time in his career. And now, if the latest report is to be believed, the Simmba actor is joined by a brilliant actor, who rose to fame with his Fukrey stint. Any guesses? Well, let us help you.

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, none other than Varun Sharma has been roped in for Angoor remake. Interestingly, he too will be reprising the double role played by Deven Sharma in the original film. Varun will be collaborating for the second time with Rohit Shetty post-Dilwale.

It’s learnt that Varun Sharma has surpassed the names of Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana to bag the role for Angoor remake. “Rohit was on the lookout for someone who aces in the comic space and after a lot of discussion with his team, he zeroed in on Varun Sharma. The other probable choices for the role of Deven Verma’s double role were Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana, however, it was Varun who eventually bagged the role,” the source close to BH quoted.

“The film will go on the floors sometime in November and the entire team is all charged up to make an entertainer for the audience, in tough times like these,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a few days back it was learnt that Jacqueline Fernandez has been signed as a leading lady for the classic’s remake.

Earlier talking about Ranveer Singh being cast in the film by Rohit Shetty, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit Shetty has been trying to make Angoor remake for a while now and it is finally happening now with Ranveer Singh stepping into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes.”

Talking about how things with Shah Rukh Khan didn’t materialise, the source added, “Rohit Shetty had planned to revisit Angoor in 2015 with Shah Rukh Khan in lead, however, things didn’t materialize and the two collaborated on Dilwale. After that, he got busy with Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He has now got the much-needed break in the Covid pandemic, and he utilised the time to fine-tune and rework on the script of Angoor adaptation.”

