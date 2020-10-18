Rhea Chakraborty To Drag Ankita Lokhande To Court Over Sushant Singh Rajput Case: REPORTS

It’s been over 4 months that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The journey of seeking justice seems to be a lengthy one. It began with father KK Singh filing a 6-page long FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. He accused her of fraud, cheating, abetment to suicide amid other charges. Ankita Lokhande, despite being SSR’s ex, had their backs throughout.

As the case grew intense, several startling revelations were made. From Sushant being claustrophobic, to being a drug addict, it was none other than Rhea who revealed it all. She did it to clarify her side amid the media trial that got her a lot of backlash.

But one person who maintained that Sushant Singh Rajput was not depressed was Ankita Lokhande. She shared videos and moments of the late actor that proved otherwise. Even when Rhea Chakraborty claimed SSR was claustrophobic, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a video of him flying a plane.

Albeit, Rhea Chakraborty was sent to custody jail as the Sushant Singh Rajput case took the drug angle. She along with brother Showik, SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others were found dealing in illegal substances.

However, when she was granted bail, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde mentioned that the Jalebi actress will be taking legal action against people who defamed her. Now, as per recent reports, Ankita Lokhande is on top of Chakraborty’s list.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the same yet.

If one remembers, Ankita Lokhande even became a target of Rhea Chakraborty’s friends when she stood against her. BFF Shibani Dandekar went onto claim that Ankita was trying to gain 2 minutes of fame by getting into the Sushant Singh Rajput row. However, several TV actors like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others stood for her and everything turned into a TV versus Bollywood war.

Meanwhile, the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been completely shifted into a drug probe. Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were big names interrogated by the NCB last month.

The CBI is still working on its final verdict, which is everything that SSR fans have their hopes pinned on.

