Subramanian Swamy On Sushant Singh Rajput Case: “Why Are So Many In Mumbai In Such A Huge Hurry To Close The Case?”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that news reports claiming that the CBI is closing the Sushant Singh Rajput case in the next couple of days are wrong. He also wondered why some people were in a rush to close the case.

“According to my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR’s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case?” Swamy tweeted on his verified account.

Earlier in the day, Subramanian Swamy had shared updates about the case with a couple of tweets.

“On the direction of Ministry of Health, in compliance with the letter of Chairman of the Parliament’s Standing Committee, to Secretary of MHFW, Dr. Sudhir Gupta met me today to apprise me of the non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case. These will be shared in the next tweet,” Subramanian Swamy had written.

“I am moving through the official process for a more thorough evaluation by the MH&FW’s Medical Board of the post mortem on SSR done by Dr Cooper hospital & based on the seven shortcomings of post-mortem pointed out by AIIMS Board. This is necessary before CBI can conclude,” he wrote in another tweet.

