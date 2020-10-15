Putham Pudhu Kaalai Movie Review: Uplifting Exploration Of Love, Longing & ‘Miracles’ Amid The Pandemic

Advertisement

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Movie Review: Star Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a Half Star)

The pandemic has changed something or the other for every human possible on this planet. Amazon Prime Video’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai teams up five noteworthy Tamil filmmakers to define what the pandemic has led to with stories that vary from love to reconciliation, to reunions and there is something darker waiting for you too. I said this in my C U Soon review & I want to repeat it, I am amazed how humans are capable of creating art even in the most challenging times. This one also walks the same path. Every short is weaved in the thread of the lockdown.

Ilamai Idho Idho

Director: Sudha Kongara

Cast: Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi, and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Remember the sequences when mid-aged couples in films dreamt about their younger days? Sudha Kongara’s Putham Pudhu Kaalia short brings that one line into reality, and this has turned out to be the second-best amongst all the others. There is a high resemblance to Mani Ratnam school of romance, for that matter, the usage of music and the presence of it reminded me of the yesteryear days. And I say that as a plus. The idea of a man reliving his younger days in his head but we getting to see it visually is so fascinating and Jayaram with Kalidas Jayaram showcase that effortlessly. They pick up each other like pieces of a puzzle. Urvashi and Kalyani give excellent support. This had to be one of the the best ideas for a short film.

Avarum Naanum / Avalum Naanam

Director: Gautham Menon

Cast: MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

In Gautham Menon’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai short, the conversation is two way. As the title suggests, the perspective is not just of a single person. Having seen a fair share of Menon’s work, I went in expecting some good dialogue exchange. I am happy to report; he didn’t let down. MS Bhaskar who plays a misunderstood Granddad it left with Ritu Varma, his grandchild, who isn’t happy with him. Menon here does explore the depth and the dynamic of this relationship, but puts aside his romantic shades aside. There are rough edges, but Avarum Naamun manages to touch the right chord.

Coffee, Anyone?

Director: Suhasini Mani Ratnam

Cast: Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan, Shruti Haasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy and Komalan Charuhasan

Probably the one that will bring the most tears. If you have come down reading who the director is, do I even need to explain how relatable the universe is? We meet two sisters reuniting after years, to meet their mother who is in a coma and many things are revealed. Shruti Haasan, who gives an appearance impresses in a short time. The second time she appears, she gives a stirring monologue and also sings by the end of it, you skip a beat. I am too naive to judge Kathadi Ramamurthy; the man owns his craft. But while on that, Putham Pudhu Kaalai’s Coffee, Anyone? Is too many things in a short. This leads to our focus shifting from one conflict to others. A crisper approach might have done wonders.

Reunion

Director: Rajiv Menon

Cast: Andrea Jeremiah, Leela Samson, and Sikkil Gurucharan

Won’t ignore, Reunion from Putham Pudhu Kaalai was a bit difficult for me to buy-in. But then, the pandemic and what followed has led to weird flexes, so okay. A long lost friend Andrea appear suddenly on Sikkil’s door. The lockdown leads to her staying with him and his mother for a few days. We get to know she is a drug head and begin her journey to self-discovery. Reunion to felt a bit staple. While the acting performances are honest, everything seems like something we have already seen. Credits where it’s due, the three singing in by the end is a homage and a nice one.

Miracle

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Bobby Simha, Muthu Kumar and Sharath Ravi.

If Karthik Subbaraj ever plans to make a feature-length film out of Miracle, I want to be the first one to watch. This one stands at the top in the 5. Let me make it clear that the dark theme isn’t the reason I got attracted to it; instead, I was sceptical due to it in the start. What left me speechless is Karthik’s superpower to include so many things in one script and never let it look overstuffed. I can’t speak much about the story; it is one that you need to witness yourself. Also, THE TWIST IS INSANE! Go in for the standard Subbaraj ‘miracle’. The underline of how greed leads to nothing, and miracles do happen sometimes is explained in the simplest way in a complex set up.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Movie Review: Last Words:

All the five directors have gone into the deepest corners of their hearts to churn out stories that resonate with people from different walks in this pandemic. It is an commendable fact that they have managed to bring us these stories being in the constraints of the guidelines. Watch Putham Pudhu Kaalai and see how the pandemic has affected all and not just in a physical manner, but emotionally too.

