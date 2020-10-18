Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s Badhaai Ho is one of the most entertaining and critically acclaimed movies released in 2018. Today, the national award-winning film is celebrating its second anniversary. The good news here is that the team is all set to entertain you with a sequel of the film titled, Badhaai Do. Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni has confirmed the news. The movie will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Harshavardhan Kulkarni has opened up about the movie. He revealed that the pre-production of the film has already started and they will start rolling in January. The script has been written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Advertisement

Harshavardhan Kulkarni told TOI, “I am super excited to be a part of this franchise. Family comedies are evergreen and the idea is to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family. Our pre-production work is in full swing and we will start filming in January.”

Speaking about the chemistry between the lead pairs in Badhaai Do, Kulkarni said, “We have been able to do some reading sessions in the last few months, and the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is so palpable that I am really looking forward to capturing this for the big screen. They are such fantastic actors.”

The plot of Badhaai Do will feature Rajkummar Rao as the only male cop in Mahina thana of Delhi. The actor stated, “I am happy that things are picking pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character that has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as the preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing for a character, and also, this time it is the setting of this character that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time. I am happy to reconnect with the audience on the special occasion of Badhaai Ho’s second anniversary today. The film was an absolute delight and is one of my favourites.”

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as a PT teacher working at a school. The actress shared, “I have played many different roles previously in my films, but my character in Badhaai Do is truly special. I loved the script from the first narration itself as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. This is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, and I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. Badhaai Ho has been one of my favourites, and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward.”

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Vs Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anup Upadhyay AKA David Mishra’s Lovely Response To Comparison – EXCLUSIVE

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube