For fans, it is not easy to not compare two good shows, movies, books etc. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are two such sitcoms are that very big, long-running and have a great fan following. The two are often pitted against each other when it comes to TRP.

Talking about Bhabiji, the show started in 2015 and airs on Sab TV. Currently, actors Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud are entertaining the audience with humour and story. Another interesting character is David Mishra, played by Anup Upadhyay. Koimoi spoke to Anup and we asked him about the comparison with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, TRP game, and healthy competition.

Anup Upadhyay gave an lovely reaction to this question. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor said, “Hamara show log pasand karte hai, bohot pyaar karte hai. Hamara kaam hai ke hume khubsoorat kaam karke public ko dena hai. Wo hume pyaaar de rahi hai. Toh main TRP ke baare mein itna kuch sochta nahi hoon (People love our show a lot. It is our responsibility to work beautifully and present it to the public. They love us a lot. So I don’t think of TRP much)”.

Anup Upadhyay aka David Mishra added, “Main sirf apna kaam karta hoon aur meri show ke taraf apna pyaar hai. Toh jab hume itna pyaar milta hai toh baaki cheezon pe dhyaan nahi dete hai. Baaki toh show popular hai. Jaha bhi jaate hai log jaante hai toh wo pyaar hamare liye sabse badi TRP hai (I just focus on my work and my show. If we get so much love in return, I don’t have time to think of anything else. Our show is popular and people express their appreciation towards it wherever we go).”

About competition with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor said, “Healthy competition ki baat yeh hai ke sab apnaa accha kaam kar rahe hai. Sabhi log apna accha kaam kar rahe hai. Competition shabd hi mujhe apne aap mein alag lagta hai. Sirf apne kaam ke taraf imaandari rakhiye, baaki TRP aa hi jayegi (There is no question of healthy competition. Everyone is doing a great job. I find the world competition quite strange. Just do your job with honestly, TRP will automatically be achieved).”

Well, that’s a wonderful response to everyone who keeps wondering what’s better between Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta!

