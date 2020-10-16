Bigg Boss 14 started less than a fortnight ago and it is already making headlines for the catfights, arguments and the nok-jok that is taking place in the house. One contestant who has impressed us over the last several days is actor Eijaz Khan.

Khan, who has worked in films, on television and in music videos, appeared to be calm and collective in the first week. However, after the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we are seeing an all-new Eijaz. Today we have come across some untold details about his personal life – read about it below.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Eijaz Khan spoke about his relationships. Revealing that he learnt a lot from them, he said, “I have learnt many lessons during my relationships. Primarily I used to be an idiot, blamed some beautiful people who came into my life, blamed them. I have realised that how I used to project my insecurities and my childhood trauma on them, how my basic nature was to play this passive aggressive person.” The Bigg Boss 14 contestant even mentioned that he realised that he wasn’t equipped for a relationship.

During the same conversation, Eijaz Khan also opened up and confessed that he imposed certain patterns on his partners. He added that sometimes they left his partners confused. The actor revealed, “There are a few things that my comfort zone ends up in a crisis cycle. I end up having that pattern again and again and impose those patterns on them and leave my partners confused and we part ways, sometimes amicably, sometimes traumatically.” He further added, “But all of them are today settled. It is wrong for me to speak for them today.”

The Bigg Boss 14 participant also spoke about how he messed up his life by hating it. He said, “I screwed my life, actually but the best part is I have realised how I could have repaired those relationships and the only way was to repair my relationship with myself.” Eijaz Khan added, “That has happened now and is an ongoing process. I think I was going through my life enjoying hating it and I have realised that I deserve to be happy. I deserve it and I will get it. I have started loving myself now.”

