Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Resumes Shooting After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Naagin 5 is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The fans of the show became upset when they got to know that Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had mild symptoms and was home quarantined. When Sharad Malhotra was home quarantined due to COVID-19, Dheeraj Dhoopar had replaced him as Cheel. People loved his presence on the show yet still missed watching Sharad Malhotra on their TV screens.

Koimoi has recently informed you that Naagin 5 actor Sharad has finally tested negative for COVID-19. Now, we are back with another good news. The actor is back on the sets of Naagin 5. Yes, we are serious. Read the article to know more.

Sharad Malhotra took to Instagram on Friday and told his fans that he has resumed the shoot of Naagin 5. The actor has also posted a picture from the set in which he is seen in Veer’s black outfit.

Sharad Malhotra wrote, “Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer…..See u sooooooon 🖤🦅🐍 @balajitelefilmslimited.” Have a look at the actor’s post here.

As soon as Sharad Malhotra posted the update, his fans started showing their happiness in the comments section. One person commented, “omg….this look is sooooo deadly…!!! allah tala aap ko hamesha khush rakhe..aameen.” Another comment read, “Yaaay!! You’re back but pls take care haan.” A third user expressed, “Despo to see you back in naagin….pl come soooooon…….Please….jaha aap nahi waha koi maza nai.”

“Damn excited sir to see u back,” the fourth comment reads.

His Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal also welcomed him back on the set. “Welcome back bro,” Mohit commented.

Well, How excited to see Sharad Malhotra back in Naagin 5? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

