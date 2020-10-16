Rubina Dilaik's HORRIFIC Experience With A Bollywood Director: "He Wanted To Fart On My Face"

We see a lot of transitions happening from television to Bollywood industry these days. We know a lot of television actors who have made it big in Bollywood on their own including names like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Irrfan Khan and Prachi Desai. Talking about the same is Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina recently revealed a horrific experience with a renowned director and made some shocking statements about the same.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Rubina Dilaik revealed that six years ago, the Shakti actress wanted to work in Bollywood. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also revealed that TV actors are looked down in the Bollywood industry and shared, “TV actor hai? accha kaunsa show kiya, humne to dekha nahi. Aapko aapke background, credentials ya approach like which car are you driving? Are you carrying a Louis Vuitton? If you have Jimmy Choo shoes waisa wala funda tha and I am not brand savvy. You are judged for these things. Whereas, screen tests and everything are the last thing that matter. So these things left a very sour taste and I used to feel like, ‘Really, aisa bhi hota hai?’ This was long back and that time I was very naive.”

Rubina Dilaik continued and shared a horrific experience with a well-known director and said, “I would not name the director/producer who is a pretty big name in the industry. He asked me, ‘Have you watched that film (one of his films)?’ and I was like, ‘No’ that time I was in school and hailing from Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) and coming from a conservative family, there were restrictions on girls to not go out for movies alone and before 7pm we were asked to be home so no I hadn’t seen that film. So he responded with, ‘Really? you don’t know the work I have done? I just feel like farting on your face’.”

The Shakti actress further said, “And I was like ‘Did I hear that right?’. He started laughing then. You are made sit on a chair and asked ‘Tumhe pata hai maine kya kiya hai? Tum jaanti ho main kaun hoon? Tumhe pata hai tumhe kaun opportunity dene wala hai?. And that time the only thing going in my mind was I want to run from here.”

Rubina concluded, “As an artist it doesn’t matter which platform you are working for and which medium is given to you. I am going to excel the way I am. And all these people, I don’t want to fan their egos or say ‘Oh wow, Sir, not my cup of tea’. I am happy with my television.”

That’s very well said, Rubina Dilaik. Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

