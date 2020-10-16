Pearl V Puri Gets Emotional On Father's Death: "Aaj Ehsas Hua Baap Ka Hona..."

Yesterday, we learnt that Naagin 3 fame actor Pearl V Puri has lost his father, Vipin V Puri, due to a heart attack. Now, the actor has opened up on social media by sharing an emotional note for his late father.

Vipin V Puri was suffering from pneumonia and a heart attack just worsened the case. Reportedly, Pearl’s father lost his life four days ago and yesterday the Naagin 3 actor returned to his hometown, Agra, to perform father’s last rites.

Now, Pearl V Puri has shared a heart-touching post on Instagram by saying “he won’t be able to fulfill his father’s dreams.” Along with a selfie of his and father, the actor wrote, “I’ve lost my father LATE SHREE MR . VIPIN PURI…He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever I am, it’s just one percent of what my father was but this “was” have broken my backbone.”

Pearl V Puri added, “I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata . I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfill them ever . For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they.. “ sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho “ learning is very important and aaj waqt ne mujhe ye sikha diya ki jab tak bhi maa baap hain unke saath rehna roz subah unka ashirwad lena unke saath waqt bitana bohot zaruri hai.”

“Aap sabhi se meri guzarish hai please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what.

I love you dad… you are the best,” he concluded.

