Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri's Father Dies Due To Heart Attack!

Pearl V Puri who rose to fame with his performances in shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil and Naagin 3, is going through a tough phase of his life. He has lost his father, Vipin V Puri, due to a heart attack.

Vipin V Puri was suffering from pneumonia and a heart attack just worsened the case. Reportedly, Pearl’s father lost his life three days ago and the Naagin 3 actor has made it to his hometown, Agra, to perform father’s last rites.

As per the report in Times Of India, the source quotes, “Pearl V Puri’s father was hale and hearty. However, three days ago, he developed pneumonia as well as suffered a silent heart attack and succumbed to it. The Puri family is in a state of shock as everything has been sudden. Pearl, who was shooting for his show, ‘Brahmarakshas 2’, had to rush back to his hometown overnight. He performed the chautha for his father yesterday.”

May Pearl V Puri’s father’s soul rest in peace!

Meanwhile, Pearl has professionally entered the music scene with his single “Peerh meri“. He says he never took formal training for singing and that its something that came naturally to him.

“My inclination towards singing started at a very young age. My mom recollects how I used to hum jingle tunes when I was a toddler and the fondness towards this kept on increasing,” Pearl told IANS.

“I would do my ‘riyaz’ and take care of my voice. I always had a passion towards it, so from school to college, my passion for music kept on increasing. I thought a single was due,” he added.

There was no formal training involved.

“It’s something that came naturally to me,” said the actor.

Talking about “Peerh meri”, he shared: “It is a song for every lover out there. It also takes me back to the time when I had someone in my life.”

Its video features his “Naagin 3” co-star Anita Hassanandani. “She is a dear friend. When I sang the song to her, it was an instant, yes and we got the ball rolling,” said Pearl.

