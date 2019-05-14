Peerh Meri: Pearl V Puri & Anita Hassanandani’s Music Video Is Mesmerisingly Heartbreaking!

Naagin 3 star Pearl V Puri has professionally entered the music scene with his single Peerh meri which features him alongside the beautiful Anita Hassanandani. The interesting part is that the actor who has also sung the song himself, has never taken formal training for singing!

The video showcases Anita as a patient of Amnesia since 2-long-years and despite the doctor’s say, Pearl isn’t willing to give up on his wife! It has beautiful moments between the two and the kind that will make you wish you had a love like that. It is disheartening, but still a lot to embrace!

“My inclination towards singing started at a very young age. My mom recollects how I used to hum jingle tunes when I was a toddler and the fondness towards this kept on increasing,” Pearl told IANS.

“l’d do my ‘riyaz’ and take care of my voice. I always had a passion towards it, so from school to college, my passion for music kept on increasing. I thought a single was due,” he added.

Check out the video here:

There was no formal training involved.

“It’s something that came naturally to me,” said the actor.

Talking about Peerh meri, he shared: “It is a song for every lover out there. It also takes me back to the time when I had someone in my life.”

Its video features his Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani.

“She is a dear friend. When I sang the song to her, it was an instant yes and we got the ball rolling,” said Pearl.

