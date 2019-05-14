Bigg Boss 3 Tamil: Kamal Haasan To Return As Host For The 3rd Season & It’s Going To Be Bigger & Better!

Kamal Haasan has been hosting the Tamil version of a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, since two years now and viewers seem to love him as much as people love watching Salman Khan hosting the Hindi version. Now, the actor-turned-politician is coming back for the 3rd season and the promo of it has already been shot! Below’s all you need to know about it.

According to recent reports, Haasan shot for the promotional video in a studio outside Chennai, last Wednesday. The actor will reportedly be seen with a long and sharp moustache in the video and the viewers have been going crazy to watch him in avatar. Bigg Boss 3 will be going on-air in the month of June.

Recently, Kamal got into trouble for making some inappropriate remarks regarding the first terrorist being a Hindu. It stirred controversies, and even actor-politician Vivek Anand Oberoi slammed him and asked him not to divide the country.

In a Twitter post to the senior actor, Vivek wrote: “Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?

“Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let’s not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind.”

The BJP is also said to have approached the Election Commission and demanded for a 5-day ban for the actor.

