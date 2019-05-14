’83: Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s 1st Film Post Marriage CONFIRMED?

No kidding, we’re equally thrilled to hear the news of Deepika Padukone joining the grand star cast of Ranveer Singh’s ’83 which is being directed by Kabir Khan. Not only that, DP will also be co-producing the project and it’s probably the best news to come to us today.

A report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla reveals that Deepika was highly impressed by the script and decided to be a part of the project. “Deepika has been locked for Kabir Khan’s next film ’83. The film has an ensemble cast being lead by Ranveer and now, DP too has given her go ahead to the film.”

Not only that, the good news is that her role will be beyond a cameo and a pivotal one! “Deepika has a good role because she plays Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia who was also a pageant winner. In fact, as far as the story goes, she had left the stadium after India started losing the wickets. But when she heard that they are on the verge of winning the World Cup, she came back to the stadium. That part is extremely dramatic. Also, the film will delve into the relationship between the husband and wife, their love story,” adds the source.

And wait! There’s more – the beauty is producing the project too! ” When she was narrated the story of ’83, she loved it because it’s not just inspirational but also extremely emotional. She and Kabir have been friends for years now. So she decided to come on board as a co-producer, too. This will be the second venture under her banner.”

Now that’s multiple reasons to celebrate!

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently working on her next based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal – Chhapaak. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.