Surbhi Jyoti has begun her pre-wedding celebrations with longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri in a lavish resort in Uttarakhand. The couple are keeping it an intimate affair with just close family and friends in attendance. Their Mehendi ceremony pictures have already taken the internet by storm. Here is taking a look at their combined net worth.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Net Worth

The actress is hailed as one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian television industry. Starting her career as a radio jockey, she became a household name with the TV show Qubool Hai. She soon went on to appear on TV shows like Naagin 3 and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hain. Furthermore, the actress also appeared in an episode of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She has also forayed into Punjabi films gaining recognition in movies like Munde Patiala Di, Khadari, Raula Pai Gaya and Ik Kudi Punjab Di. She was also seen in the Bollywood movie Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. Apart from this, Surbhi Jyoti has also appeared in music videos opposite Ali Fazal and Darshan Rawal.

As of 2024, Surbhi’s net worth is reportedly around 24 crore. Her monthly income almost amounts to 15 lakhs. Her net worth mostly constitutes her income from her TV shows, Punjabi films, music videos and brand endorsements. The actress reportedly earned around 70,000 rupees per episode from her TV shows. While she charges around 50 lakhs for her movies. Her annual income almost goes upto 2 crore and more.

Sumit Suri

Sumit Suri has also been an actor known for his performances in movies like 14 Phere, A Billion Color Story and Babloo Happy Hai. He was also seen in web series like Home and The Test Case. He also owns a production house called Good Hands Films which invests in commercials, digital and corporate films, brand videos and print campaigns. His net worth is reportedly around 16.82 crore. His net worth mainly constitutes his income from his acting projects and production house.

Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri’s Combined Net Worth

As a result, the Qubool Hai actress’ net worth is almost 29% higher than her would-be husband. Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s combined net worth almost comes to 40.82 crore. Fans are waiting with bated breath for their wedding pictures now. They will reportedly tie the knot today (October 27).

