Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms of all time. Known for its unique humor, the show has been running successfully for over nine years, and it continues to enjoy a dedicated fan base. Behind such a glorious success, the contribution of director Shashank Bali is huge, and other than him, several actors have done their bit to take the show to a cult level. One such actor is Aasif Sheikh, who is one of the main pillars of the show.

BGPH started in 2015, and initially, there were doubts about its content, but later, it turned out to be a huge success among the masses. In fact, in Indian television history, it went on to become one of the most iconic comedy shows. It also benefitted several actors on a personal level. Aasif, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for years, is now enjoying his newfound fame.

For those who aren’t aware, Aasif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, a househusband who has a secret crush on his neighbor’s wife. Apart from his chemistry with the entire cast, Aasif is loved by the audience for his comic sense and reactions. We can safely say that without Aasit, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai would be no fun.

For being such an important part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Aasif Sheikh is paid a solid amount for each episode. While the exact number isn’t disclosed, it is rumored that the actor receives a salary of 75,000-80,000 rupees for each episode. The actual amount could be higher than the mentioned amount.

Dilip Joshi, who is the leading actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reportedly receives 1.50 lakh for each episode. So, if made a comparison, Aasif Sheikh is receiving 50-46.66% less amount than Dilip. Even if this difference is real, it’s totally understood because TMKOC is a family show, while Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai isn’t considered to be a family show due to its double-meaning jokes, and has a restricted audience base.

