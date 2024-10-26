This week, the Great Indian Kapil Show hosted Do Patti’s cast and crew. Kapil Sharma, on his show, welcomed Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and producer Kanika Dhillon, along with co-producer and the main lead of the film, Kriti Sanon. The episode started with lukewarm giggles until it was completely hijacked for laughter and puns!

Singham Again Attacks!

And guess who attacked this episode featuring Do Patti’s cast? None other than Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn’s upcoming cast, Singham Again! There was everyone – Tiger Shroff 2.0, Jackie Shroff 2.0, Akshay Kumar 2.0, and finally Ajay Devgn 2.0.

The show has been obsessed with Krushna Abhishek’s mimicry of Jaggu Dada, and while it was entertaining initially, it has now been overly abused! Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda struggled, imitating Tiger Shroff!

For the first time in the entire two seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil Grover fell flat on his face, trying to imitate Ajay Devgn and failing badly. The only person who could manage to erupt some laughter was Rajiv Thakur, who imitated Shah Rukh Khan! There was no mention of the film Do Patti; in fact, we could call it No Patti until Kriti tried talking about it!

Shaheer Sheikh might be one of the biggest stars on Television, but he did not get any screen time in the episode. So did Kanika Dhillon, who was forgotten the moment the camera panned away from her!

I still can’t get the logic of bringing the entire mimicry of Singham Again actors on the show but here’s the funny part finally after so many years, we have a woman who can rightly challenge Archana Puran Singh and her forced laughters and it is none other than Kajol!

The episode was a total mood killer despite having high expectations since Kajol is a pro when it comes to chat shows! But probably, The Great Indian Kapil Show is in dire need of a new set of writers!

