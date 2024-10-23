The Great Indian Kapil Show, in its fifth week, could not survive the expectations that were set with the enormous names attached to it. Led by Kapil Sharma and his team consisting of Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh, the show, in its fifth week, hosted the cast of Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Week 5 Verdict

In the fifth week, the talk show streaming on Netflix garnered less than 800K views and took an exit from the global top 10 trending list on Netflix. The show claimed the tenth spot last week itself, weakening its position in the top 10 charts!

The episode that featured Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sachdev, Kalyani Saha, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi was indeed one of the weakest episodes of this season and the results translated in the viewership as well.

This week, The Great Indian Kapil Show garnered less than 800K views since the tenth spot in Netflix’s top 10 global list was secured by Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2 with 800K views! Since Kapil Sharma could not secure a spot in top 10, his show garnered less than this number to stay out of top 10!

Similar Pattern Like Season 1!

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma and his team also exited Netflix’s top 10 global list in the first season after episode 5, which featured Aamir Khan on the show. The only difference is that Aamir Khan’s episode was one of the finest episodes of that season, while Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives was the weakest episode this season. But the chat show exited Netflix’s top 10 after both episodes.

Check out the weekwise breakdown of viewership of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Week 1: 1.2 Million Views

Week 2: 1.8 Million Views

Week 3: 1.3 Million Views

Week 4: 900K Views

Week 5: Less Than 800K Views

