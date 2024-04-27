The Great Indian Kapil Show Ep 5 Review: Aamir Khan Finally Brings What Sunil Grover & Kapil Sharma Struggled But Couldn't Achieve Since Weeks - A Smile!

One good thing about Kapil Sharma is his observation skills and ability to keep grinding and working on himself. This is what he did with the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show ft. Aamir Khan in the fifth episode! And here’s the good news: after three failed attempts, this team finally sailed.

The Netflix special has aired four episodes prior to this, out of which only the episode with Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra’s appearance could leave some impact. The rest of the episodes were painful to watch.

However, Aamir Khan finally brings some weight to the issue by giving Kapil Sharma and his team the respect they couldn’t earn. This episode from The Great Indian Kapil Show turned goldmine since it was a perfect dose of anecdotes and comedy.

There were no unnecessary clinging and suggestive jokes this time, and whatever went on air was entertaining and totally worth your time. Finally, it seems like Kapil Sharma and Netflix’s team have worked on all the feedback from the past four episodes.

A Major Change!

For all the last episodes, we have complained about how the length of this show might be a major problem for not letting people connect and enjoy. And in this episode of 1 hour, much of this problem seemed to have been resolved.

Aamir Khan’s presence in The Great Indian Kapil Show finally brought what Kapil, Sunil Grover, and the rest of the team have been trying and struggling to get but could not earn – A smile on their audience’s face. Aamir Khan is indeed a perfectionist, and he made sure to push the episode to perfection as well.

What was more appreciable was Kapil Sharma handing over the charge to his guest this time and taking a backseat for a change, not interrupting with jokes. In fact, Aamir was so good and on-point with his anecdotes about his Abbajaan, Ammi, sisters, and profession that you would want to listen to him for another hour or so.

There were some lows as well and Kapil admitted, “Humse aisi bachkaand baatein karwate hain itne bade logon se, but hamari janta hi yahi hai.” The helplessness of an artist was visible for the first time. But I guess we all would agree that Kapil is getting the wrong information. Janta isn’t asking for lame laughter.

What Janta needs was definitely out across from Aamir Khan‘s episode – wholesome stories that leave a smile on your face and an uninterrupted conversational session.

Hopefully, The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally taken off since the promo for the next episode featuring Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also looks very entertaining!

Coming to Aamir Khan’s appearance, definitely a 5-star episode!

