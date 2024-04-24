The audiences were glad when it was announced that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are reuniting for a new version of their comedy show, which is now streaming on Netflix every Saturday. It has been four weeks since the The Great Indian Kapil Show show dropped on the OTT platform, and the numbers for all the episodes are here as well.

The live-interaction show welcomed Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal for their episodes.

While The Great Indian Kapil Show opened at 2.5 million views in the first week, the viewership saw a boost in the second week. However, the highs and lows of these numbers cannot be attributed to the guests since the viewership and the viewing hours are calculated for the entire show.

So, if we look at the numbers from the fourth week, then they include the entire viewership, which includes any episode being watched. Thus, it is difficult to assume which episode is ruling; rather, we can break down the performance of the show over the weeks.

Best Performing Week

The best week was the second week, with almost 2.6 million views and 4.6 million viewing hours. However, Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, ranked third globally in the Non-TV, Non-English category in the first week. The ranking of the show on global charts has also gone down in the past four weeks.

Here is a complete report card for the four weeks of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is streaming on Netflix.

First Week

Views: 2.5 Million

Hours Viewed: 2.4 Million

Netflix Global Rank: 3

Guests: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

What Worked: Sunil Grover’s Comeback

What Did Not Work: Stale Anecdotes & Jokes

Second Week

Views: 2.6 Million

Hours Viewed: 4.6 Million

Netflix Global Rank: 5

Guests: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer

What Worked: Nothing

What Did Not Work: Uncomfortable Guests

Third Week

Views: 1.7 Million

Hours Viewed: 4.1 Million

Netflix Global Rank: 7

Guests: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

What Worked: Everything

What Did Not Work: A Shorter Duration Of Episode

Fourth Week

Views: 1.2 Million

Hours Viewed: 3.9 Million

Netflix Global Rank: 8

Guests: Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal

What Worked: The Little Anecdotes

What Did Not Work: The Improvs & The Disconnect With The Guests!

Hopefully, Aamir Khan, in the fifth episode of the show, brings some great anecdotes and laughter moments.

