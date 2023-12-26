Aamir Khan is one of those rare Bollywood celebrities who will keep you intrigued while conversing, as he knows what he’s talking about. This is completely opposite to Salman Khan, not in a wrong way, but Sallu speaks his heart out without thinking much about how anyone would take him.

Once, Aamir gave an analogy of how flop films are the perfect barometer to measure any star’s stardom, which made us think only about how this fits perfectly with the phase Salman has had at the box office.

While having a word with Mid-day, Aamir once said, “There are many yardsticks for measuring how popular a star is. Copying someone’s style is one of them. I remember when Mr. Bachchan became a huge star, I wanted to get bell-bottoms made like his. For me, it is essentially about how many seats one fills. It means that people love you and your work, and now they want to go and experience it. That’s important.”

Aamir Khan went on to say, “We often measure stardom by how big an actor’s commercial successes have been. That is a faulty method. PK or Dangal’s business has to do with how great those films and their scripts were. It’s incorrect to attribute that to my stardom. My stardom comes into play when I make a bad film that people don’t want to watch. They still come because of my name. So if you want to measure an actor’s stardom, you should check out how well his flop does.”

This took us back to the days when Salman Khan‘s films like Race 3 and even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected over 100 crores at the box office. If you remove Salman from the film, can you see those films even crossing the ten-crore mark? Yes, Race had the franchise benefit, but the film was so bad that if not for Salman, the film’s word of mouth would’ve crashed the film on its second day itself.

For those unversed, Race 3 collected 169 crore, and that too back in 2019 when 200-300 crore clubs had more respect than today. If you keep that aside, even a film like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected 110 crore in 2023. When everyone was rejecting bad films like you would reject your ex, Salman Khan not only came in but also did a movie like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and managed to collect 110 crore at the box office. If that’s not how stardom looks like, we don’t know what does!

