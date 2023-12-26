Whenever there are two big films clashing at the box office, the fan-bashing is bound to happen because that’s how human nature works. In the case of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki & Prabhas’ Salaar, that’s what has been happening since day 1.

It all started with the screen distribution controversy and is still going on with the claims of Salaar makers Hombale Films removing all the box office-related posts from their X (earlier Twitter) account.

Before jumping into the debate of whether this is true or not, you’ll have to understand how it all started. It all began when there were talks on social media about how the makers of Prashanth Neel‘s directorial weren’t clear about the breakdown of the numbers.

This led to many pointing out the difference between the trade figure and the producers’ figure, which fuelled the fan war between Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas’ fan clubs. They started posting negative reports against both films, trying to sabotage them at some level.

Some people posted on X (Twitter) how Hombale Films (producers of Salaar) have removed all the box-office-related posts because of the apparent growing difference between the producers’ figures and trade figures. Here’s what people posted:

. @hombalefilms has deleted all its gross collection posters from Twitter 😂 #Salaar — Yoddha (@Themahiwayy) December 26, 2023

.@hombalefilms Deleted all their Collection Posters of #Salaar after getting Banged by public for fake Inflation Figures That's why we should be genuine No need to Fake everything

Atleast they realised now — Hemanth Kiara (@UrsHemanthKiara) December 26, 2023

But, then Prabhas fans started to post another side of the story, which stated that Hombale Films never posted any box office figures on their X (Twitter) profile. They always used the ‘Salaar’ profile to post the box office collections, and the reports going around are totally fake.

‘Hombale Films’ didn’t post any Collections Update regarding the #Salaar movie on their official production page. They have posted the numbers on @SalaarTheSaga page only. The news circulating about @HombaleFilms deleting the collections posts is absolutely untrue.

Don’t… https://t.co/nHbTmhFJbg pic.twitter.com/5t89X8JAdE — CineCorn.Com By YoungMantra (@cinecorndotcom) December 26, 2023

As we said, whenever there are two big films clashing at the box office, the fan-bashing is bound to happen. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki and Prabhas‘ Salaar are doing well for themselves as of now, and the makers would hope to continue/boost the pace from here to enjoy the festive season.

