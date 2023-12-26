Prabhas and his action biggie Salaar have been roaring at the box office since its release day. The film was registering huge numbers even with the advance booking. The action biggie had a gross collection of 48.94 crore, beating the best advance booking number of 2023 – Leo’s 46.10 crore.

However, it seems like the film was a storm unleashing numbers at the box office for the extended Christmas weekend, and now the beast has been tamed, and all is calm and probably bright as well post-Christmas.

Call it a working day effect or just a regular calm; the film has dropped by a whopping 61% for the fifth-day advance booking as it has registered only a 5.35 gross collection at the box office. This might be an effect of a lazy day after the Christmas Holiday or a regular working day after a long weekend.

Salaar’s Christmas Box Office

For the fourth day, which was the Christmas Holiday, the action biggie collected 13.64 crore gross in advance. However, the film collected a net collection of around 45 crore in India, including 13.50 crore from the Hindi version.

A Drop On Tuesday – Day 5

For the 5th day, after the Christmas Holiday, the advance booking dropped by 61% from the previous day and registered a gross collection of 5.35 crore against 2.75 lakh sold tickets for almost 14 thousand shows.

Salaar Day 5 Advance Booking Hindi

Out of the 5.35 crore gross collection for the fifth day in advance, almost 3.2 crore comes from the Telugu version and 1.3 crore from the Hindi version against 62 thousand sold tickets for around 7 thousand shows in the country.

Well, it would be interesting to see if this is just a calming effect after the storm or the dip before another storm builds up for the New Year.

Close To The 300 Crore Mark

Currently, Salaar stands at almost 250+ crore in India and is aiming for 300 crore club on Tuesday. Out of the total, the Hindi version collected almost 65 crore in four days. The film opened huge at 92 crore in India, claiming the spot for the highest-Indian opener in 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Beats DC’s Aquaman 2 In Australia, NZ Flaunting His Crown Of Overseas King To The World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News