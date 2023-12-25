With infiltrating the 200-crore club in just four days (211.32 crores worldwide), Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s long-awaited reunion is ringing bells all over this festive season. It’s been loved so much that fresh reports are now stating that it has also surpassed DC’s biggie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, i.e., Aquaman 2, in international markets like Australia & New Zealand.

Shah has forever been the king of overseas, and everyone was expecting Dunki to penetrate that further, considering the topic revolves around talks a lot of people residing outside the country. The NRI fans have not only gotten out of their homes to watch a film but also chosen Dunki from the wide range of options like Prabhas’ Salaar & Aquaman 2.

As per numbers floating around the internet, Raju Hirani’s film has already surpassed the $1 million mark in Australia in its 4-day long weekend. The base is strong in that it has set the film’s trend above Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman 2, which isn’t really doing well at the worldwide box office.

Aquaman 2 opened to abysmal numbers in the US, and the trend has been similar for the film’s worldwide box office collection as well. For the reasons predicted way before its release, the final goodbye to DCEU hasn’t really been a fruitful one.

Yes, Dunki beating Aquaman 2 isn’t a horse beating another one in the race; it’s more like surpassing a mule, but beating a Hollywood movie, which is a sequel to a $1 billion sea monster, is surely satisfactory for many out there.

While talking about Rajkumar Hirani’s work in Dunki, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More mentioned in his review, “Rajkumar Hirani is among the best Indian directors when it comes to delivering commercial entertainers that are loaded with strong social messages. This time, too, he had that opportunity with an interesting concept in his hand but simply couldn’t match the standard of his own previous work. The reason is the half-baked story of the film. There are some scenes like the one in Gulati’s Classes or a suicide scene that give you a typical Rajkumar Hirani vibe, and I wish Dunki had more.”

