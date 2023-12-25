Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has turned out to be a major winner in the overseas market, especially at the North American box office. The film was enjoying a good pre-release buzz in the market, but the response that it has received has been phenomenal so far. In the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller marks his 3rd film in his entire career and his 2nd Bollywood film. With Kabir Singh, Vanga stepped into Bollywood, and that romantic drama starring Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani was a blockbuster success. It became a modern-day cult, and Vanga was praised for his raw portrayal of a love story. This time, however, he received a backlash for being too brutal for no reason.

Tremendous success at the North American box office

Unlike Kabir Singh, Animal has received polarising reactions. However, in terms of success, the film has turned out to be a monster and has pulled off crazy numbers so far. As per the trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the film has now become the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the North American box office.

In the run of 23 days, Animal has amassed a staggering collection of $14.33 million at the North American box office. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR ($14.32 million). Remember that the SS Rajamouli directorial earned the aforementioned number in its theatrical original run, and it doesn’t include re-runs. Including re-runs, RRR stands at $15.34 million.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films at the North American box office (original run):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – $22 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $14.33 million RRR – $14.32 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.60 million Baahubali: The Beginning – $8.48 million

Animal’s global triumph

As per the last update, Animal raked in 862.21 crores gross at the worldwide box office and is the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Before the film wraps up its theatrical run, it’ll be interesting to see if it surpasses Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Drops By 35% On Christmas Holiday, Still On Track To Enjoy Another Powerful Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News