Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, did really well during the first opening weekend. In the first 3 days itself, the film managed to enter the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. It saw strong support coming from the advance booking, and now, on the Christmas holiday, another big day is on the cards. Keep reading to know how the biggie fared in pre-sales for day 4!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film saw tremendous response coming in from the Telugu-speaking states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Prabhas enjoys crazy stardom there, and it was no surprise how these states drove the major business during the opening weekend. Even today, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are leading from the front.

Day 3 advance booking status of Salaar

It is learned that Salaar has amassed 13.90 crores gross (excluding gross seats) through advance booking for day 4 and out of it, over 8.20 crores are coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It includes a sale of over 6.19 lakh tickets across the nation. If compared with yesterday’s 21.50 crores, it’s a drop of 35%, but still, it’s a good number to begin the day with. As today is a holiday, the response in over-the-counter ticket sales is expected to attract maximum footfall.

With such pre-sales, getting to the mark of 60 crores looks very tough, and it’ll be interesting to see if Salaar manages to stay over 50 crores.

Glorious worldwide run

Not just in India, but Salaar is enjoying a blockbuster run in the overseas market too. As a result, the film has pulled off a wonder at the worldwide box office. As per the official update, the Prabhas starrer did a business of 295.70 crores gross in the first 2 days. It entered the 300 crore club yesterday, and it is to be seen where the total collection stands after Sunday.

Today, Salaar is again going to perform brilliantly due to the Christmas holiday, and if all goes well, we’ll get to see the film’s entry into the 400-crore club at the worldwide box office. After the holiday season, if the film continues its momentum, it’ll emerge as a huge blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

