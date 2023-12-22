After a long wait, Salaar finally hits the theatres. Helmed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and headlines by Prabhas, the film has been one of the most-anticipated films of 2023 ever since it was announced. Co-starring Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film raised eyebrows when they slated its release for December 22, marking a clash with Dunki. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki was released yesterday, i.e., on Dec 21.

While this is touted to be one of the biggest clashes, it would be interesting to see who will lead the race at the box office. Since its release in the morning, it’s received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Many have even titled it as the ‘most violent film’ of the year.

While we wait to book our tickets to watch Salaar, we will tell you how much the film’s star cast and director – Prabhas, Prashant Neel, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran – were paid for their roles in the film. If the latest media reports are anything to be believed, the film’s budget was around 300-400 crore. And the massive chunk was taken by the Baahubali star as his performance fee. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media report in News18, Prabhas has taken a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore as his fees for his lead role in Salaar. Not only that, he will also receive an additional 10% on a profit-sharing basis. On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran took home only 4% of his enormous paycheck. It is being said that Prithviraj is seen in a dual role in Prabhas starrer.

Reportedly, both the actors were paid Rs 4 crore for their appearance in Salaar. Last but not least, its leady lady, Shruti Haasan, secured a substantial amount of Rs 8 crore for her role.

Lastly, director Prashant Neel took home a paycheck of Rs 50 crore for his dual role of writing and directing Salaar.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed, and rated Salaar with 3 stars and showered praises on Prabhas. An excerpt from the review read, “The story appears to be simple, but Prashanth Neel has tweaked it in his own style. Neel never likes things happening in their simple form and loves making them complex to keep the attention of viewers hooked.” Read the whole review here.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Salaar’s star cast’s fees? Do let us know.

