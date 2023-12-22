The D-Day is finally here as one of the most highly-anticipated Indian films, Salaar, has released in theatres. The film has been in the making for almost three years, and the excitement of watching Prabhas in the cinematic world of Prashanth Neel has been at its peak all these days. So, is this long wait worth all the hype? Let me share my experience of watching the film’s first half!

So, I am watching the first-day first show of the film at 7 am, and surprisingly, the theatre is almost 40% full, which clearly shows the film’s buzz on the ground. With the loaded atmosphere in a theatre, we’re straightaway introduced to the dark world of director Prashanth Neel.

From the first frame itself, Neel impactfully shows a strong bond of friendship between Deva and Varadha. Prabhas as Deva is the mass avatar we have been waiting for long. After giving duds, he finally gets a character who is high on the adrenaline rush, and he looks in top form while beating the sh*t out of the enemies.

However, much suspense has been kept about his Deva, thus setting things up for the second half. Apart from his presence, BGM is something that elevates the experience. Another impressive thing is the first fight sequence of Prabhas, and it’s truly massy. Stick to this space for the full movie review.

Prashanth Neel is coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, and Prabhas is returning after two debacles (Radhe Shyam & Adipurush), so Salaar is essential for both. As far as initial momentum is concerned, the biggie is doing wonders and has raked in the highest opening day pre-sales for any Indian film in 2023, possibly aiming for the biggest opening of the year!

