It is officially Dunki Day on December 21, and the box office will see another hysteria unfold tomorrow, December 22, with Salaar. The final day of the advance booking is here, and the pace with which Prabhas is wreaking havoc is unimaginable. The advance booking numbers for the opening day of the film are a whopping 30.96 crore gross.

Yes, the action biggie has surpassed Dunki, which registered a gross collection of almost 15 crore in advance for the opening day collection. Now, while Prabhas will clash with Dunki’s day 1, he is currently unfolding his charm at the ticket window.

Salaar Advance Booking Numbers – A High Jump

Prashanth Neel’s film registered a 13.50 crore gross collection till yesterday. But as expected, Prabhas took a giant leap of over 139% in a single day and currently stands at 30.96 crore gross collection for day 1 (without blocked seats).

Salaar Bulldozes Over Dunki

While Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas’ films were planned to release a day apart, Dunki’s final numbers of the opening day’s pre-sale are almost half of what Salaar has registered to date. Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama collected over 15 crore as the final number for pre-sale.

Salaar Advance Booking – 14 Lakh Sold Tickets

Prabhas’ action film has already sold 14 lakh tickets to ensure this gross collection of 30.96 crore for 10+ thousand shows in the country. The film gas registered a pre-sale of 24 crore, which will contribute to the day 1 box office.

Salaar Hindi Advance Booking – 2.8 crore

For the Hindi version, Salaar has registered a gross collection of 2.8 crore. Meanwhile, the IMAX 2D version has contributed to a 1.4 lakh gross collection for just 9 shows for the opening day.

Prabhas Beats His Last Film Adipurush

With Salaar‘s 30.96 crore pre-sale gross, Prabhas has finally surpassed the day one advance booking number of his previous biggie, Adipurush, which collected 26.50 crore gross collection in advance for the day 1 of the film’s release.

Might Eye Jawan But Impossible To Touch Leo

After collecting a massive 30.96 crore, it would be interesting to see if Prabhas surpasses Jawan’s 41 crore gross collection in advance for the opening day while he will definitely beat Pathaan’s 32.43 crore gross collection in advance. However, it is impossible to touch Thalapathy Vijay’s advance booking numbers for Leo, which registered a massive 46 crore gross collection for day 1 in advance!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

